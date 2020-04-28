RCMP investigate homicide after house party in Thompson
WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP is investigating a homicide they believe is related to a house party in Thompson.
RCMP said a 28-year-old man died suddenly in Thompson on Sunday morning. The death is believed to be related to an incident that took place at a house party the day before.
The death is being investigated as a homicide, and an autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.
Thompson RCMP, as well as Major Crimes and the Forensic Identification Unit, are investigating.