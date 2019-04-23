

CTV Winnipeg





The RCMP in Stonewall, Man., are investigating the death of an inmate at Stony Mountain Institution as a homicide.

Police say on April 22 around 9 p.m. officers received a report of an unresponsive man and discovered a 42-year-old inmate with life-threatening injuries.

The man was taken to hospital where he died.

Stonewall RCMP continue to investigate, with assistance from the major crime unit and the Winnipeg forensic identification unit.