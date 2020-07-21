WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP is investigating a homicide in Moose Lake, Man.

Mounties said around 12 a.m. on Monday, officers were called to a disturbance at a residence in the community. When officers arrived, RCMP said two victims, both men, were found with injuries.

Both were taken to the community's nursing station where one of the men was pronounced dead.

RCMP said the other victim is still in stable condition.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, with officers from the Moose Lake RCMP, the Major Crimes Services, and Forensic Identification Services assisting with the investigation.

Moose Lake is located about 63 kilometers east of The Pas.