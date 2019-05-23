Featured
RCMP investigate homicide near MacGregor
A man’s death outside MacGregor, Man.,on Monday, May 20 is being investigated as a homicide. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, May 23, 2019 3:06PM CST
A man’s death outside MacGregor, Man., is being investigated as a homicide, Portage la Prairie RCMP said in a release on Thursday.
Police say they responded to report of an unresponsive 51-year-old man Monday around 8:20 p.m. outside the town, located about 120 kilometers west of Winnipeg.
RCMP continue to investigate.