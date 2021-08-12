Advertisement
RCMP investigate stabbing death in Red Sucker Lake
Published Thursday, August 12, 2021 2:46PM CST Last Updated Thursday, August 12, 2021 2:46PM CST
Share:
WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP is investigating the stabbing death of a man in Red Sucker Lake on Wednesday evening.
Mounties said around 8:45 p.m. on August 11, officers were called to a report that a 35-year-old man was stabbed. The man had been brought to the Red Sucker Lake nursing station. He later died of his injuries.
RCMP are treating the death as a homicide, with Island Lake RCMP along with RCMP Major Crime Services investigating the death.