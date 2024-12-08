WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • RCMP investigate suspicious death of 25-year-old man

    An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated photo. (File Image) An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated photo. (File Image)
    Island Lake RCMP have launched a homicide investigation after the suspicious death of a 25-year-old man from St. Theresa Point First Nation.

    Mounties said they received a report about the death around 7:40 a.m. Saturday, after the man had been transported to the First Nation’s nursing station with life-threatening injuries.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

    This is a developing story. More to come.

