RCMP investigate suspicious death of 25-year-old man

Island Lake RCMP have launched a homicide investigation after the suspicious death of a 25-year-old man from St. Theresa Point First Nation.

Mounties said they received a report about the death around 7:40 a.m. Saturday, after the man had been transported to the First Nation’s nursing station with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story. More to come.