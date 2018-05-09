Featured
RCMP investigating 80-year-old’s death as homicide
(File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, May 9, 2018 6:55PM CST
RCMP said there is no threat to public safety following a death in Belair, Man. that is being investigated as a homicide.
Officers from the Powerview detachment were called Sunday at about 10 a.m. to check on a homeowner in Belair, and arrived to find the 80-year-old man dead.
RCMP said the man’s death has been determined to be a homicide, and the investigation is ongoing.