WINNIPEG -- Thompson RCMP is investigating after the body of a 32-year-old man was found Sunday.

RCMP said it was first called to Split Lake Man., for reports that a man was missing on Jan. 25.

Officers were told that a man was last seen in the area by First Nation Safety Officer (FNSO) on Jan. 23 around 11 p.m.

Police were told the man ran into the woods when a FNSO tried to talk with him and a subsequent search for the man was unsuccessful.

On Jan. 26, officers, along with the RCMP Police Dog Services unit, started a ground search of the area and located the man's body.

RCMP said it doesn't suspect criminality in the death, but the investigation is ongoing as it waits for autopsy results.