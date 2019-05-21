

CTV Winnipeg





A four-year-old boy, who had gone missing, was found dead from drowning in St. Theresa Point First Nation on Monday.

The investigation has determined the boy was last seen on Sunday in the early evening. The community searched for him, and just after 11:30 p.m., he was found in a north-end bay.

The four-year-old was taken to a nursing station, where attempts at resuscitation were unsuccessful, and he died.

Following an autopsy, drowning has been confirmed as the cause of his death.

Island Lake RCMP received a call from safety officers about the incident around 12:30 a.m., and continue to investigate.