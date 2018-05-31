

Dauphin RCMP are investigating after a gravel truck with a tilt deck trailer was stolen from a local business.

Officers said a compact excavator was loaded onto the trailer and stolen. Police learned of the theft on Tuesday, though it is believed to have taken place on Saturday night.

According to a news release, the truck is a red 1991 Kenworth T600 and the excavator is an orange Kubota KX161-3.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP at 204-622-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. They can also submit a secure tip to the Manitoba Crime Stoppers website or text “TIPMAN” plus the message to CRIMES (274637).