Featured
RCMP investigating after gravel truck stolen
Supplied photo.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, May 31, 2018 11:27AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, May 31, 2018 11:28AM CST
Dauphin RCMP are investigating after a gravel truck with a tilt deck trailer was stolen from a local business.
Officers said a compact excavator was loaded onto the trailer and stolen. Police learned of the theft on Tuesday, though it is believed to have taken place on Saturday night.
According to a news release, the truck is a red 1991 Kenworth T600 and the excavator is an orange Kubota KX161-3.
Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP at 204-622-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. They can also submit a secure tip to the Manitoba Crime Stoppers website or text “TIPMAN” plus the message to CRIMES (274637).