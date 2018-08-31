

CTV Winnipeg





The RCMP is conducting a homicide investigation after a man who showed signs of trauma was found dead in Thompson on Thursday.

Around 6:40 p.m. Thompson RCMP went to the corner of Public Lane and Cree Road for an unresponsive and injured man who was near a vacant building. The police said they found a man, 22, from Split Lake First Nation who wasn’t breathing, with signs of trauma.

EMS confirmed that he was dead.

Split Lake First Nation’s Bryan Roulette, 24, was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm. He was taken into custody and is set to appear in Thompson Provincial Court on Sept. 4. Roulette and the victim were known to each other.

The investigation continues.