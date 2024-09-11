RCMP investigating after man found dead near rural Manitoba property

Mounties are investigating after a 26-year-old man was found dead near a rural property in southwest Manitoba.

Virden RCMP say they received a report Sunday afternoon that a deceased man was lying near a property on Road 150 West in the RM of Pipestone.

Officers arrived on scene and found the 26-year-old man from Virden.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

The cause of death remains under investigation as Mounties await an autopsy.

RCMP continue to investigate.