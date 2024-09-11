WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

RCMP investigating after man found dead near rural Manitoba property

An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated photo. (File Image) An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated photo. (File Image)
Share

Mounties are investigating after a 26-year-old man was found dead near a rural property in southwest Manitoba.

Virden RCMP say they received a report Sunday afternoon that a deceased man was lying near a property on Road 150 West in the RM of Pipestone.

Officers arrived on scene and found the 26-year-old man from Virden.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

The cause of death remains under investigation as Mounties await an autopsy.

RCMP continue to investigate.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Regina

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Calgary

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Atlantic

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

N.L.

Northern Ontario

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News