

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP in Thompson, Man., are investigating after a man was found dead lying on the road early Friday morning.

Around 1:05 a.m. RCMP received a report about a vehicle-pedestrian collision on Provincial Road 391.

When Mounties got to the scene they found a man who looked to be in his 40s lying on the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP believe the man was hit by a vehicle that left the site of the crash.

RCMP and forensic collision reconstructionists are investigating.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has anyone information is asked to contact 204-677-6911 or Crime Stoppers.