RCMP investigating after man found dead on road
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, March 22, 2019 5:18PM CST
RCMP in Thompson, Man., are investigating after a man was found dead lying on the road early Friday morning.
Around 1:05 a.m. RCMP received a report about a vehicle-pedestrian collision on Provincial Road 391.
When Mounties got to the scene they found a man who looked to be in his 40s lying on the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
RCMP believe the man was hit by a vehicle that left the site of the crash.
RCMP and forensic collision reconstructionists are investigating.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has anyone information is asked to contact 204-677-6911 or Crime Stoppers.