RCMP investigating after two people found dead in Portage la Prairie

The Manitoba RCMP is investigating after two people were found dead at a home in Portage la Prairie over the weekend.

The investigation began around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday when officers were called to a home on Oak Bay.

When Mounties got to the scene, they found a 42-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman dead.

Police note there is no concern for public safety and that they will provide more information when it is available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 204-857-4445 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

RCMP continues to investigate.