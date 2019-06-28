A Manitoba mom wants answers after Anola School contacted her last week about a situation that occurred in the school involving her 7-year-old daughter and a staff member, which the Sunrise School Division said is now being investigated by the “appropriate authorities.”

Laurie Giesbrecht said her daughter, who lives with developmental disabilities, is nonverbal, and attended Grade 2 in Anola, Man., this past year, was put in a headlock and dragged through a school hallway.

Giesbrecht said those details only came to light after her ex-husband, David Giesbrecht, saw school surveillance video of the incident.

David Giesbrecht declined to speak on camera but he told CTV News the video shows his daughter “in a headlock, being dragged.”

Giesbrecht said she was first notified by the school’s principal on June 18 after her daughter had gone home for the day.

“He called to let me know there was an incident at the school ...with a staff member,” said Giesbrecht.

Giesbrecht said her daughter has no physical injuries.

She said getting the phone call made her feel horrible.

“I had a child that was coming home, that something had happened and she couldn’t tell me, she couldn’t say anything,” said Giesbrecht.

Giesbrecht said her daughter can become aggressive when she gets frustrated but she said the situation should’ve been handled differently.

The incident has left her with many questions but few answers.

“I want to make sure that my child and all the other kids are safe,” she said. “I want to know that this is dealt with, this is handled and that it’s not going to be a concern anymore.”

Sunrise School Division said in a statement, it “has been advised of allegations of a sensitive nature involving its operations.”

“As with any matter involving students or staff of the division, the division is treating the allegations as extremely serious and taking all necessary precautions to ensure the matter is properly investigated.”

The division said it can’t provide any details regarding the allegations.

“The appropriate authorities have conduct of the matter and will be addressing the matter in accordance with their internal processes and procedures,” the division’s statement reads.

Cpl. Julie Courchaine told CTV News the RCMP received a report on June 21 about an incident that had occurred a few days earlier at Anola School.

Courchaine said RCMP officers from Oakbank are now investigating the incident.

Police say it’s early in the investigation and no further details can be released.

Giesbrecht said the incident has been reported to Child and Family Services.

A provincial spokesperson said Manitoba’s protocol on child protection requires child abuse concerns to be reported to the local child and family services agency. The province said it can’t provide or confirm details about any specific allegations to protect the identity of the child.