

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The RCMP says it will undertake a code-of-conduct investigation into a private Facebook group posting by a person believed to be an officer who reportedly said Colten Boushie deserved to die.

A report on the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network says an RCMP officer on the Prairies posted the message, which says the shooting of the 22-year-old Indigenous man on a Saskatchewan farm should never have been about race.

Boushie died when he and four other people drove onto Gerald Stanley's farm near Biggar, Sask., in August 2016.

Stanley was charged with second-degree murder and faced trial in Battleford, but was found not guilty by a jury last Friday.

A statement from RCMP National Headquarters in Ottawa says the social media posting is antithetical to the force's standards and the Facebook group mentioned in the report is not managed by the RCMP.

Federal Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says the remark is unacceptable and there will be consequences, depending on the outcome of the investigation.