RCMP investigating death of 22-year-old in Selkirk as homicide
Published Sunday, July 4, 2021 10:49AM CST
WINNIPEG -- Selkirk RCMP are investigating the death of a 22-year-old woman as a homicide.
According to Mounties, officers were called to a home in the City of Selkirk for a disturbance around 5:00 a.m. Sunday.
RCMP said a 22-year-old woman was found dead inside. The matter is being investigated as a homicide.
Selkirk RCMP along with our Major Crime Services and Forensic Identification Services continue to investigate.