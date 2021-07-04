WINNIPEG -- Selkirk RCMP are investigating the death of a 22-year-old woman as a homicide.

According to Mounties, officers were called to a home in the City of Selkirk for a disturbance around 5:00 a.m. Sunday.

RCMP said a 22-year-old woman was found dead inside. The matter is being investigated as a homicide.

Selkirk RCMP along with our Major Crime Services and Forensic Identification Services continue to investigate.