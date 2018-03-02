

CTV Winnipeg





A call of an injured man in Split Lake became a suspicious death investigation, RCMP said Friday.

Police were called to a home in Split Lake Thursday at 5:30 a.m., where they found a 22-year-old man who was badly injured and later died at the scene.

Officers arrested a 16-year-old boy at the scene, who was taken into custody.

The Mounties continue to investigate.

Split Lake is in northern Manitoba, about two hours north west of Thompson by road.