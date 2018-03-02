Featured
RCMP investigating death of 22-year-old in Split Lake
Police were called to a home in Split Lake Thursday at 5:30 a.m.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, March 2, 2018 1:36PM CST
Last Updated Friday, March 2, 2018 1:40PM CST
A call of an injured man in Split Lake became a suspicious death investigation, RCMP said Friday.
Police were called to a home in Split Lake Thursday at 5:30 a.m., where they found a 22-year-old man who was badly injured and later died at the scene.
Officers arrested a 16-year-old boy at the scene, who was taken into custody.
The Mounties continue to investigate.
Split Lake is in northern Manitoba, about two hours north west of Thompson by road.