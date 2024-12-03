WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • RCMP investigating double homicide in Portage la Prairie

    A map showing the location of Oak Bay in Portage la Prairie, Manitoba. (CTV News Winnipeg) A map showing the location of Oak Bay in Portage la Prairie, Manitoba. (CTV News Winnipeg)
    The Manitoba RCMP is investigating a double homicide in Portage la Prairie.

    The investigation began on Sunday when officers were called to a home on Oak Bay, where they found two people dead.

    On Tuesday, Mounties announced the case has been deemed a double homicide. The deceased—a 42-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman—were in a relationship.

    RCMP said the incident was targeted and there is no danger to the public.

