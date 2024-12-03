RCMP investigating double homicide in Portage la Prairie

The Manitoba RCMP is investigating a double homicide in Portage la Prairie.

The investigation began on Sunday when officers were called to a home on Oak Bay, where they found two people dead.

On Tuesday, Mounties announced the case has been deemed a double homicide. The deceased—a 42-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman—were in a relationship.

RCMP said the incident was targeted and there is no danger to the public.