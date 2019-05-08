

CTV Winnipeg





A 73-year-old woman is dead after drowning in a pond in the R.M. of Grassland on Tuesday.

RCMP in Deloraine, Man., responded to the incident at a farm around 10:50 a.m.

Mounties said that following the initial investigation it’s believed that the woman, along with a 52-year-old man, was cleaning a pond when she fell in. The man went into the water to try to get her, but wasn’t able to.

The woman was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The RCMP and Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are investigating.