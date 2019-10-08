All schools in the Swan Valley School Division are closed Tuesday, after an anonymous email threat was sent to Swan Valley Regional Secondary School.

According to a notice from the school division’s CEO and superintendent Jon Zilkey, the email threatened to cause harm to students and staff.

The email came in on Monday, RCMP was notified and the school was put in a hold and secure. The school says principals at other schools in the area were told of the threat, but “at no time did any incident occur at our schools that put our students and staff in danger.”

All schools, division offices and bus garages in the division will be closed Tuesday out of an abundance of caution.

RCMP are investigating the threat, and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

The school division will continue to communicate with RCMP, and will be following up with students, parents and staff.