

CTV News Winnipeg





A 29-year-old woman died Tuesday following a collision in the R.M. of Rockwood, Man.

RCMP were called to the intersection of Road 90 North and Road 7 East around 12:20 p.m.

Investigators believe the Rockwood woman was driving an SUV west on Road 90 North when it collided with a pickup truck driving south on Road 7 East.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck was being driven by a 51-year-old man from Rockwood, who was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the crash.

RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist are investigating.