WINNIPEG -- A 71-year-old woman has died following a house fire in Wawanesa, Man. on Sunday.

Brandon RCMP responded to reports of a fire at the residence in the community at approximately 5:35 p.m.

The woman was located unresponsive in the residence. She was taken to hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported from the fire, RCMP said.

Brandon RCMP and the Office of the Fire Commissioner are investigating.