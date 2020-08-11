WINNIPEG -- A 22-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle near Powerview-Pine Falls, Man., on Monday morning.

RCMP officers were called to the collision on Provincial Road 304 around 5:35 a.m.

Once Mounties got to the scene of the crash, they found a man on the road, who has been hit by a vehicle. The victim, who is from Bloodvein, Man., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said this is incident is a hit and run as the driver didn’t stay at the scene or call 911.

RCMP asks any witnesses or anyone with information to call 204-367-8728 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist are investigating the incident.