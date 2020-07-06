Advertisement
RCMP investigating fatal shooting in Grand Rapids
Published Monday, July 6, 2020 10:42AM CST
WINNIPEG -- RCMP officers are investigating a homicide in Grand Rapids, Man.
At 6:45 a.m. on Sunday, Mounties were called to a home on River Road for a report of a shooting.
At the scene, police found a 31-year-old man who was taken to a nursing station where he died.
RCMP is treating the death as a homicide and continue to investigate.