

CTV Winnipeg





The RCMP and the major crime services are investigating after a female was found dead on Friday near the Hudbay Rail Station in The Pas.

The Mounties said around 7 a.m. they received a report about a body on Bignell Avenue.

When officers arrived they found a dead female.

The homicide investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6204 or Crime Stoppers.