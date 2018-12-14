Featured
RCMP investigating homicide after body found in The Pas
The Mounties said Friday they received a report about a body in The Pas. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, December 14, 2018 1:58PM CST
The RCMP and the major crime services are investigating after a female was found dead on Friday near the Hudbay Rail Station in The Pas.
The Mounties said around 7 a.m. they received a report about a body on Bignell Avenue.
When officers arrived they found a dead female.
The homicide investigation continues.
Anyone with information is asked to contact The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6204 or Crime Stoppers.