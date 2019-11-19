WINNIPEG – Manitoba RCMP are investigating a homicide in Berens River First Nation.

On Nov. 16, around 4:20 a.m., RCMP said officers were called to an assault at a home in the community. A 38-year-old man was taken to hospital. He died of his injuries on Monday, RCMP said.

His death is being investigated as a homicide.

RCMP officers, including the major crimes unit and forensic identification services, are investigating.