WINNIPEG -- The RCMP is investigating after reports of a stabbing at a home in Pukatawagan.

Mounties were called to the home just after 10:40 a.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived they found the body of a 23-year-old man inside the home.

A 30-year-old man, from The Pas, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder. A 21-year-old woman has also been arrested.

Both people remain in custody, the man is scheduled to appear in The Pas Provincial Court on Monday.

RCMP along with the Major Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Unit is investigating.