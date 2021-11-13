RCMP investigating homicide in southern Manitoba, Brandon man in custody

WINNIPEG -

Manitoba RCMP have arrested a Brandon man following a fatal stabbing in southern Manitoba on Friday.

Shortly before 7 p.m. on Friday, Mounties were called to a report of a stabbing on Main Road in Oak Lake Beach, a community located about 57 kilometres southwest of Brandon.

When officers arrived, they found a 55-year-old man from the community suffering from what RCMP say were very serious injuries. The man was later declared dead on the scene.

A 27-year-old Brandon man was arrested in Souris, Manitoba shortly after. RCMP did not say if any charges have been laid against the man. He remains in custody.

RCMP Major Crimes Services and Forensic Identification Services are helping with the investigation.