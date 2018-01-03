

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP in Dauphin are investigating a house fire that caused the two occupants to suffer minor injuries.

On Tuesday around 10:50 p.m., the Mounties were called to the house in the 100 block of 2nd Avenue SW in Dauphin. The Dauphin Fire Department members were already on scene and crews were able to extinguish the fire to prevent it from spreading to nearby buildings.

The two occupants of the house were able to escape the fire with minor injuries. They were transported to hospital, RCMP said.

The cause of the fire and estimated amount of damage is still unknown.

The investigation continues and anyone with information can contact Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5020 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.