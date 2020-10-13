Advertisement
RCMP investigating human remains found near Manitoba First Nation
RCMP search Roseau River Anishinabe First Nation on October 13, 2020 in relation to a human remains investigation on August 11, 2020. (source: RCMP)
WINNIPEG -- RCMP is currently searching a Manitoba First Nation after human remains were found in the area nearly two months ago.
In a Twitter post on Tuesday, Manitoba RCMP said they are on the ground in Roseau River Anishinabe First Nation in relation to human remains discovered there on August 11, 2020.
(Source: Manitoba RCMP)
The identity of the remains was not revealed.
Manitoba RCMP said they will provide additional information about the investigation at a news conference at 10 a.m. on October 14.
Roseau River Anishinabe First Nation is located approximately100 kilometres south of Winnipeg.
This is a developing story. More to come.