WINNIPEG -- RCMP is currently searching a Manitoba First Nation after human remains were found in the area nearly two months ago.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, Manitoba RCMP said they are on the ground in Roseau River Anishinabe First Nation in relation to human remains discovered there on August 11, 2020.

(Source: Manitoba RCMP)

The identity of the remains was not revealed.

Manitoba RCMP said they will provide additional information about the investigation at a news conference at 10 a.m. on October 14.

Roseau River Anishinabe First Nation is located approximately100 kilometres south of Winnipeg.

This is a developing story. More to come.