WINNIPEG -- RCMP is currently searching a Manitoba First Nation after human remains were found in the area nearly two months ago.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, Manitoba RCMP said they are on the ground in Roseau River Anishinabe First Nation in relation to human remains discovered there on August 11, 2020.

 

Roseau River Anishinabe First Nation RCMP

(Source: Manitoba RCMP)

The identity of the remains was not revealed.

Manitoba RCMP said they will provide additional information about the investigation at a news conference at 10 a.m. on October 14.

Roseau River Anishinabe First Nation is located approximately100 kilometres south of Winnipeg.

This is a developing story. More to come.