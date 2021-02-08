WINNIPEG -- Headingley RCMP has been called in to investigate an incident at the Headingley Correctional Centre that resulted in an inmate being taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Feb. 7, RCMP were called just before 7 p.m. about an unresponsive man. RCMP was told the man was unresponsive due to an incident with corrections officers at the jail.

The 45-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

RCMP Major Crime Services has taken over the investigation and the RCMP Forensic Identification Services and Headingley RCMP are assisting.

RCMP said the nature of the incident is unclear and more information will be provided when it becomes available.