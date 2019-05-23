Featured
RCMP investigating multiple cases of child abuse at Garden Hill First Nation
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, May 23, 2019 7:35AM CST
Manitoba RCMP are investigating multiple cases of child sexual and physical abuse in Garden Hill First Nation.
Major Crime Services will announce more information regarding the investigation at 1:30 Thursday afternoon.
Representatives from the Assembly of Manitoba Chief, Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak, and Garden Hill First Nation will also be present.
The Indigenous community is in northeastern Manitoba.
More information to come.