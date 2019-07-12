RCMP investigating possible policy breaches at National Microbiology Lab
The National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg is shown in a Tuesday, May 19, 2009 photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods)
CTV News Winnipeg
Published Friday, July 12, 2019 2:08PM CST
RCMP officers are investigating an administrative matter at the National Microbiology Labratory, after the Public Health Agency of Canada notified them on May 24 of potential policy breaches.
The Public Health Agency said no employees from the lab have been arrested or are confined to their homes, and it is working to resolve the matter “expeditiously.”
There is no threat to public safety and the lab is continuing its work, officials said.
RCMP and the Public Health Agency both said they have no further information to provide at this time.