RCMP officers are investigating an administrative matter at the National Microbiology Labratory, after the Public Health Agency of Canada notified them on May 24 of potential policy breaches.

The Public Health Agency said no employees from the lab have been arrested or are confined to their homes, and it is working to resolve the matter “expeditiously.”

There is no threat to public safety and the lab is continuing its work, officials said.

RCMP and the Public Health Agency both said they have no further information to provide at this time.