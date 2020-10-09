WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP officers are investigating after a house in Dauphin, Man., was shot at on Oct. 4.

Around 10 a.m., on Oct. 6, Mounties received a complaint about a broken window at a home on Merrell Avenue.

Officers determined someone shot a gun at the window between 11:30 p.m. and midnight on Oct. 4. No one was hurt during the incident.

Police continue to investigate the incident and ask anyone with information to call 204-622-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.