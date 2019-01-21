

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP in Swan River, Man, are investigating after a 39-year-old man was reportedly stabbed to death on Jan. 18.

Around 11:40 p.m. officers went to a home on 5th Avenue South following a report of a stabbing.

At the home, officers found an injured and unresponsive man who was from Swan River. The man was treated by EMS, but died at the scene.

On Jan. 20 police arrested a 30-year-old Swan River man. They aren’t looking for any other suspects.

RCMP in Swan River and the major crimes unit are investigating.