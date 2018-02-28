

CTV Winnipeg





The RCMP said it is treating the death of a 40-year-old woman as suspicious, after a passerby reported a woman in a ditch near Oak River.

Police said they were called at about 8 a.m. on Monday to Provincial Road 354, south of the community, located in south west Manitoba.

The woman was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

RCMP said the investigation is ongoing, and its major crime services and forensic identification services are involved.