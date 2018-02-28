Featured
RCMP investigating suspicious death after women found in ditch
Police said they were called at about 8 a.m. on Monday to Provincial Road 354, south of Oak River.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, February 28, 2018 2:35PM CST
The RCMP said it is treating the death of a 40-year-old woman as suspicious, after a passerby reported a woman in a ditch near Oak River.
Police said they were called at about 8 a.m. on Monday to Provincial Road 354, south of the community, located in south west Manitoba.
The woman was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
RCMP said the investigation is ongoing, and its major crime services and forensic identification services are involved.