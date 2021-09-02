Advertisement
RCMP investigating suspicious death at Roblin home
CTV News Winnipeg Published Thursday, September 2, 2021 3:27PM CST Last Updated Thursday, September 2, 2021 3:27PM CST
ROBLIN -- RCMP are investigating after a man was found dead inside a Roblin, Man. home.
Roblin RCMP said they were called just before 6 a.m. Thursday morning for a report of an unresponsive male at a home on Newton Bay.
Officers arrived on scene and found a 60-year-old man dead. Police said the death is considered suspicious.
Roblin RCMP along with the Forensic Identification Services and Major Crime Services continue to investigate.