WINNIPEG -- RCMP are investigating a suspicious death, after a woman was found dead in a Lake St. Martin, Man., home.

On Nov. 4, around 5:30 p.m., Gypsumville RCMP were called to a residence in Lake St. Martin for reports of an unresponsive woman. When they arrived, RCMP said officers found a 32-year-old woman dead.

Gypsumville RCMP and Major Crimes Services are investigating.