    • RCMP investigating 'suspicious death' on Pimicikamak Cree Nation.

    Manitoba RCMP

    Mounties in Cross Lake are investigating a suspicious death on Pimicikamak Cree Nation.

    RCMP said it happened around 8:55 a.m. Friday, when they received a report of an injured man inside a residence.

    Officers arrived to find a dead 47-year-old male from the community. Investigators consider his death to be suspicious.

    RCMP forensic identification services is on the scene. The major crimes unit has taken charge of the investigation.

