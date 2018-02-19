

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP in Swan River, Man. are investigating a homicide that took place in that community over the weekend.

The Mounties said they got the report around 11 a.m. Sunday. They arrived at a home to find a 36-year-old deceased man at the scene.

Norman Brass, 42, has been charged with manslaughter. He is scheduled to appear in Dauphin Provincial Court on Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing.