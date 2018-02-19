Featured
RCMP investigating Swan River homicide; 42-year-old man charged
The Mounties said they got the report around 11 a.m. Sunday. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, February 19, 2018 4:18PM CST
RCMP in Swan River, Man. are investigating a homicide that took place in that community over the weekend.
The Mounties said they got the report around 11 a.m. Sunday. They arrived at a home to find a 36-year-old deceased man at the scene.
Norman Brass, 42, has been charged with manslaughter. He is scheduled to appear in Dauphin Provincial Court on Tuesday.
The investigation is ongoing.