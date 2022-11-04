RCMP investigation prompts 'hold and secure' at two Steinbach schools

Two Steinbach schools initiated hold and secure protocols Thursday afternoon due to what the Hanover School Division called an urgent RCMP investigation in the community.

In a letter to parents and caregivers Thursday, the school division said RCMP requested Stonybrook Middle School and Steinbach Regional Secondary School go into hold and secure mode shortly before 3 p.m.

No information on the investigation was given in the letter and CTV Winnipeg has reached out to RCMP for more information.

According to the school division’s website, RCMP assisted with the dismissal of SRSS early start bus students around 3:15 p.m. Students planning to walk home were kept at school and the division directed all other Steinbach schools to delay dismissal. At approximately 3:50 p.m., RCMP gave the “all clear” and all students were allowed to leave.

The letter said the school division attempts to update parents and caregivers on urgent school-wide incidents through email and voicemail using its mass communication system. It also encourages parents and caregivers to monitor its website and Twitter account for up-to-date information during an incident or urgent situation.

According to the letter, hold and secure protocols are “used when it is necessary to secure a school because an emergency is occurring outside the school”. It said during a hold and secure, exterior doors are locked and monitored and classes may continue as normal.

The division added the safety of students and staff is its top priority and thanked parents and caregivers for their cooperation as well as Steinbach RCMP.

