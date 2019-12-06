RCMP issue snowmobile safety reminders after fatal crashes
Published Friday, December 6, 2019 11:52AM CST
File image.
WINNIPEG -- Two fatal snowmobile crashes in Manitoba last weekend have prompted the RCMP to issue some timely safety reminders.
In both crashes, one near Ninette, Man. and the other in Churchill, the victims were not wearing helmets.
RCMP say wearing protective gear, especially a helmet, is essential to staying both safe and warm on the trail.
Other safety tips include:
- Know your abilities and ride within your limits. This will allow you to always be in control of your snowmobile.
- Use caution, be alert and slow down when operating on unfamiliar terrain. Always look ahead and be ready for hidden or unforeseen obstacles.
- Always ride in groups and let people know where you’re going, the route you will be taking, and when you expect to return.
- Be cautious of ice thickness when crossing frozen bodies of water. If you are crossing a body of water, please wear a floatation device over your outer clothing.
- Ride sober. Drinking and using cannabis while operating a snowmobile don’t mix.