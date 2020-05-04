WINNIPEG -- Poplar River RCMP officers have issued a warrant for a 25-year-old woman following a cocaine seizure.

On April 29, Mounties received information that several suspicious packages had been sent on a flight from the St. Andrews Airport to Poplar River.

RCMP said it was able to intercept the packages and eventually found 109 grams of cocaine, which was hidden inside several hollowed out cans.

Officers said Jennifer Fontaine, 25, has been identified as a suspect and a warrant has been issued for her arrest. RCMP believe she is in the Winnipeg area.

If anyone has information on where Fontaine is, they are asked to call RCMP at 204-244-2745.