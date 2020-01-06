WINNIPEG -- Two people are in custody after running from Manitoba First Nations Police Service on Sunday.

Around 5:30 p.m. officers spotted a suspicious vehicle while on patrol in the Long Plain First Nation.

According to police, officers came across the vehicle while on a gravel road southeast of the community and determined the vehicle had been stolen earlier in the day from the Treherne, Man., area.

Police tried to pull the driver over, but the suspect took off. While pursuing the vehicle, the driver lost control and slid into a ditch.

Two people got out and ran through a field, police said. More officers along with the Brandon RCMP K-9 Unit were called in to try and locate the suspect.

After several hours, the tracks ended at a farm house in the Rural Municipality of Portage.

Police added as they were getting ready to leave the area, the homeowner arrived and told officers he had just taken two people to a home in Keeshkeemaquah, Long Plain First Nation.

Police immediately went to the home and found both suspects hiding in a bedroom. They were both arrested.

Jesse St. Paul, 27, has been charged with possessing stolen property obtained by crime and fleeing the police.

Charges are still pending against a 25-year-old woman.

The charges have not been tested in court.