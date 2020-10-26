WINNIPEG -- Dauphin RCMP has arrested and charged a woman in connection to the death of a 26-year-old man in Dauphin, Man.

On Oct. 25, RCMP was called to a home in Dauphin around 4:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, EMS was already on scene and a 26-year-old man was pronounced dead.

On Monday, RCMP announced it had arrested and charged Ramona Tanner, 43, from Dauphin.

She has been charged with manslaughter.

The charges against Tanner have not been proven in court.

RCMP said she remains in custody.