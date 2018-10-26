

A 20-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the June 2018 death of an 18-year-old boy.

The teen died on June 8 in Pukatawagan and an autopsy showed his death was a homicide, according to police.

On Thursday the RCMP arrested and charged Nikosis Bighetty with manslaughter. He is in custody and is set to appear in court on Monday at 10 a.m.

Bighetty and the victim knew each other and both lived in Pukatawagan, police said.

The investigation continues.