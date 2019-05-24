

CTV Winnipeg





UPDATE: RCMP said Selena French has been found safe.

EARLIER: RCMP are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl from the R.M. of Desalaberry, Man., who was last seen in Winnipeg.

Selena Symone French has been missing since May 18. She was last seen at the intersection of McDermot Avenue and Isabel Street wearing black jeans, a grey hoodie with plaid, and black shoes with rainbow-coloured laces.

French is described as five-foot-seven, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP in St. Pierre-Jolys, Man., at 204-433-7433 or Crime Stoppers.