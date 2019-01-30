

CTV Winnipeg





The RCMP said Wednesday afternoon Magen Spence was safely located.

EARLIER: The RCMP in Nelson House, Man., are concerned for a woman’s well-being after she left a home, improperly dressed for the cold, and hasn’t been seen since.

Police said they received a report about Magen Spence’s disappearance on Wednesday around 1:20 a.m. Spence, 26, has not been seen since just after 1 a.m.

She is described as 207 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Spence was last seen wearing a sweater with red, black and white on it.

When she left the home early Wednesday morning she was not wearing a jacket or boots.

Foot, vehicle and snowmobile searches have been conducted.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP at 204-484-2837 or contact Crime Stoppers.