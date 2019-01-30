Featured
RCMP locate missing woman not properly dressed for the cold
Magen Spence was safely located several hours after being reported missing. (File)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, January 30, 2019 11:22AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 30, 2019 3:19PM CST
The RCMP said Wednesday afternoon Magen Spence was safely located.
EARLIER: The RCMP in Nelson House, Man., are concerned for a woman’s well-being after she left a home, improperly dressed for the cold, and hasn’t been seen since.
Police said they received a report about Magen Spence’s disappearance on Wednesday around 1:20 a.m. Spence, 26, has not been seen since just after 1 a.m.
She is described as 207 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Spence was last seen wearing a sweater with red, black and white on it.
When she left the home early Wednesday morning she was not wearing a jacket or boots.
Foot, vehicle and snowmobile searches have been conducted.
Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP at 204-484-2837 or contact Crime Stoppers.