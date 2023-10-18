Winnipeg

    • RCMP looking for information on 'well-organized' robbery of Manitoba business

    Supplied image from the robbery in the RM of St. Andrews. (Source: Manitoba RCMP) Supplied image from the robbery in the RM of St. Andrews. (Source: Manitoba RCMP)

    The Manitoba RCMP is asking the public for information on a “well-organized” robbery of a St. Andrews business last week.

    The investigation began around 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 10, when Mounties were notified of an alarm at a business on Highway 9 in the RM of St. Andrews.

    By the time officers got to the business, the suspects had left the scene.

    RCMP investigated and determined that at least three suspects arrived at Roadhouse Bar and Grill in an older grey Chevrolet pick-up, which is believed to be a Silverado. Police allege the truck didn’t have licence plates, and that the bed was full of the tools needed for a break-in.

    Mounties said the suspects used these tools to try to access locked items and areas of the business, adding that they were able to get to a locked location where they stole numerous items and cash.

    Police describe the robbery as “quick and methodical,” noting that the suspects used power tools.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    Winnipeg Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'A microcosm of how things can be': Arabs and Israelis co-exist in Jaffa

    The Hamas massacre has led to a war that is now feeding off of the innocent lives of both Israelis and Palestinians. Yet, there’s an Arab, Israeli enclave that at its best can set an example for this war-torn region. In Hebrew its name translates to beautiful, and if you take one walk through the neighbourhood of Jaffa, you can’t help but marvel at its architecture and charm.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News