RCMP looking for information on 'well-organized' robbery of Manitoba business

The Manitoba RCMP is asking the public for information on a “well-organized” robbery of a St. Andrews business last week.

The investigation began around 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 10, when Mounties were notified of an alarm at a business on Highway 9 in the RM of St. Andrews.

By the time officers got to the business, the suspects had left the scene.

RCMP investigated and determined that at least three suspects arrived at Roadhouse Bar and Grill in an older grey Chevrolet pick-up, which is believed to be a Silverado. Police allege the truck didn’t have licence plates, and that the bed was full of the tools needed for a break-in.

Mounties said the suspects used these tools to try to access locked items and areas of the business, adding that they were able to get to a locked location where they stole numerous items and cash.

Police describe the robbery as “quick and methodical,” noting that the suspects used power tools.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.